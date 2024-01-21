Selangor PKR vice-chairman Juwairiya Zulkifli says PH and BN leaders have already discussed the distribution of local council positions as well as JPKK posts.

PETALING JAYA: A Selangor PKR leader has slammed the state Umno’s request for all 373 village development and security committee (JPKK) chairman’s posts, describing it as “inappropriate”.

Selangor PKR vice-chairman Juwairiya Zulkifli urged Barisan Nasional (BN), which is Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) ally, to reconsider the demand.

According to Juwairiya, PH and BN state leaders have already discussed the distribution of local council positions as well as the JPKK posts.

“However, further discussions (between Selangor PH and BN leaders) are needed, in light of the statement from the Selangor Umno chief,” she told FMT.

Yesterday, FMT reported that Selangor Umno had decided to hand back the 20 local council posts to PH, but denied doing so as a sign of protest.

Selangor Umno chairman Megat Zulkarnain Omardin said the decision to return the posts was to rebuff claims it was “greedy” and “demanding”.

However, Megat said Umno wanted all the 373 JPKK chairman’s posts.

“We want PH to take care of the urban areas, while Umno can oversee the villages. We will inform party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi of the decision tomorrow (Sunday),” he said.

Meanwhile, Selangor PKR secretary Khairuddin Othman described Megat’s demand as “one-sided” and not final, as the decision would be made by Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari.

“Whatever appointments are made will go through a discussion process. Each party has the right to propose anything, but it will ultimately be decided by the menteri besar,” he said.