The Kedah menteri besar says it is common for sedimentation to occur in all natural water catchment areas.

PETALING JAYA: Kedah menteri besar Sanusi Nor has denied an allegation that logging activities were taking place near the Tasik Muda reservoir, leading to mud deposits in the water.

He stressed that logging activities within the state adheres to international regulations and standards.

He also said that all requirements and regulations imposed on the timber industry are strictly complied with and enforced by the state’s forestry department.

“There’s no such issue. Sedimentation happens in all natural water catchment areas. Besides, the (Tasik Muda) reservoir is over 50-years-old,” he told FMT.

Sanusi was responding to an environmental NGO urging the Kedah government to explain why logging activities are taking place near the Tasik Muda reservoir.

RimbaWatch said satellite imagery showed that the reservoir was being muddied through deposits from the Ulu Muda river, which flows through logging operations upstream.

