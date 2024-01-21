Mazlan Ali describes Selangor Umno’s demand for the posts, after returning 20 local council posts to Pakatan Harapan, as a ‘push-and-pull’ tactic.

PETALING JAYA: Selangor Umno is only trying its luck in demanding for all 373 village development and security committee (JPKK) chairman posts in the state, says an analyst.

Mazlan Ali of Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) described its demand for the 373 posts, which came after it handed back the 20 local council posts to Pakatan Harapan (PH), as a “push-and–pull” tactic that is common in political negotiations.

In addition to appointing local council members, the Selangor government is also responsible for nominating JPKK chairmen or village chiefs.

Mazlan said Selangor Umno’s focus on rural areas, which are mostly controlled by Perikatan Nasional (PN), was reinforced by its chairman Megat Zulkarnain Omardin who said, “we want PH to take care of the urban areas, while Umno can oversee the villages”.

“Selangor Umno is trying its luck in these negotiations because the party understands the dynamics in a state that has been governed by PH for four terms,” Mazlan told FMT.

“Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. That’s normal in politics,” he said.

However, Mazlan anticipates that the negotiations may reach a deadlock and require intervention by Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

“The outcome is not difficult to predict,” he said, implying that the effort is likely to fail.

Yesterday, Selangor Umno decided to hand back the 20 local council posts to PH, but denied doing so as a sign of protest.

Megat said the decision to return the posts to PH was to rebuff claims it was “greedy” and “demanding”.

He said the decision to hand back the local council posts was agreed upon by all 22 divisions in the state at a meeting the previous night, adding that Selangor Umno had yet to choose anyone for the said posts.

He insisted that the party was not being demanding when pushing for the quota, saying they were only negotiating for the posts.

Megat added that 20 out of the 288 local council posts came up to only 7%.

The collaboration between Barisan Nasional-Umno and PH in Selangor is the result of the cooperation between the two coalitions under the unity government at the federal level.

At the state elections last August, the BN-PH partnership won 34 out of the 56 seats which saw PKR’s Amirudin Shari retain his post as menteri besar.