Devaki Krishnan’s passing a huge loss for Indian women in the country, says Wanita MIC.

PETALING JAYA: Wanita MIC chief Mohana Muniandy said the passing of Devaki Krishnan, the first woman to be elected to public office in Malaysia, was a great loss for Indian women in the country.

Mohana said Devaki, who was an MIC leader herself, was “bold, brave and committed to the party”.

Devaki was named the MIC secretary in 1975 and became the Wanita MIC deputy chief in 1984.

“Her greatest contribution to MIC was her loyalty to the party. She always attended party-related events, no matter how small,” Mohana told FMT.

Devaki died last night, aged 100.

Devaki, who until her death was the longest-serving MIC member, won a seat on the municipal council in Kuala Lumpur in 1952. She also won the Bangsar seat that year.

In a Facebook post, her grandson, PKR MP R Ramanan, said Devaki was such an influential figure in Malaysian politics, “so much so, she was called the ‘Grand Dame of Malaysian Indian Politics’”.

“Her life was dedicated to serving the community. Her services and leadership raised the dignity of women in the eyes of the world,” he said.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said Devaki, a teacher turned politician, was an important figure in terms of elevating the stature of women in politics.

Anwar said she also devoted her life to serving her community, according to Bernama.

“I am saddened by the passing of the first woman in Malaysia’s public service, Tan Sri Devaki Krishnan, last night.

“Her contribution and sacrifices will be remembered forever. Condolences to the family,” he said.