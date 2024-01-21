Deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi says he will bring the proposal to the Cabinet for approval.

SHAH ALAM: Deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi says he is committed to establishing a gig economy commission scheme.

He was responding to calls from delivery riders who recently held a protest against a revamp of the earnings framework by Grab, the leading e-hailing and p-hailing services provider.

Zahid said he would bring the proposal to the Cabinet and try to get their approval, given that more than 1.2 million Malaysians are employed in the gig economy currently.

“Despite the obstacles, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and I (will try to) make this gig economy commission scheme a reality,’’ he told reporters after attending a Ponggal event here.

On Friday, about 300 Grab delivery riders staged a peaceful protest outside the tech giant’s headquarters, demanding the company resolve several issues affecting them.

Their main demand was for Grab to reinstate the previous base fare of RM5 for deliveries within the Klang Valley, which was reduced to RM4 recently.

They also called for government intervention following Grab’s move to implement a revamped earnings framework, saying it was opaque and that the new rates would give them lower earnings.

Separately, Zahid said he wants to focus on providing opportunities for all youths, especially those from the Indian community, so that they can enrol in high-tech courses in technical and vocational education and training (TVET).

“This is so that they can become skilled workers in crucial sectors, such as artificial intelligence and electric vehicles.

“These (opportunities) are for school leavers and dropouts as well. We will work with universities and institutes from India to promote TVET (courses) based on the latest technological education in the world,” he said.