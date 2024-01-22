The deputy prime minister says the applicants must be aged 35 and above and must have held a B2 licence for some time.

PUTRAJAYA: The age limit and ownership period for B2 motorcycle licences must be considered before the government can finalise the proposal to automatically upgrade B2 licences to B licences, says deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Zahid said this matter will be finalised in detailed meetings with the road transport department (JPJ) and the police’s traffic investigation and enforcement department soon.

“The applicant must be aged 35 and above and must have held a B2 licence for a specific period before being eligible for a full B licence,” he said.

Zahid was speaking after an engagement session with Persatuan Motosikal Malaysia here. It was also attended by transport minister Loke Siew Fook.

Last August, Zahid had put forward a proposal for automatic upgrades for B2 driving licences to B licences, which was later brought to the transport ministry for further evaluation.

B2 riding licences are for motorcycles not exceeding 250cc, while B licences are for those exceeding 500cc.

During the engagement session, Loke said the automatic upgrade was not a straightforward matter as police statistics showed that the majority of road accidents involved those aged between 16 and 35.

“Looking at the data, we believe that those who have just obtained B2 licences may act recklessly if they are given B licences.

“If they are a little older, they may be more experienced, have responsibilities to their families, and so on,” he said.

Zahid said the number of motorcycle rider deaths due to road accidents increased by 10% in 2023, totalling 4,480 fatal accidents compared with 4,071 cases in 2022.

“This year, we are determined to conduct several programmes, including enforcement and education, and engagement with motorcycle associations to reduce the death rate by 50% by 2030,” he said.