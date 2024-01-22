An NGO led by a Bersatu man wants to show support for the Palace after allegations it was offered RM1 billion to help unseat the government.

PETALING JAYA: The organisers of a gathering planned for outside Istana Negara tomorrow morning have not notified the police of their intention, says Brickfields district police chief Amihizam Abdul Shukor.

Amihizam said they had only learned that an NGO named Pembela Tanah Air is holding the gathering at 11am and that a memorandum will be submitted to Istana Negara.

“We advise all parties to abide by the law. Legal action may be taken for any action that violates the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012,” he said in a statement.

Section 9(1) of the Act states that the organiser of an assembly must notify the relevant district police chief on the gathering at least 10 days in advance.

Bersatu’s Badrul Hisham Shaharin, also known as Chegubard, is the coordinator of Pembela Tanah Air.

The group said the gathering is aimed at showing support for the Palace over allegations it was offered RM1 billion by Perikatan Nasional to help unseat the unity government.

PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin and the coalition’s secretary-general, Hamzah Zainudin, have denied the claim, which was made on a blog earlier this month.

A police report has been filed over the matter.