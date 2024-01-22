The Public Services Commission says it aims to fill outstanding vacancies with this second tranche of new recruits.

PETALING JAYA: The Public Services Commission (SPA) has approved a health ministry application to take 1,197 reserve candidates as permanent medical officers and pharmacists.

The ministry said 857 medical officers and 340 pharmacists were approved by the commission on Sept 29 and Jan 3.

“These appointments aim to fill the remaining vacancies after the completion of the first phase (of recruitment), when 1,508 reserve candidates reported for duty on Dec 18, 2023,” it said in a statement.

SPA said all medical officers receiving their offer letter were required to confirm the offer through the appointment system (MySTP) within 21 days from Dec 29.

Pharmacists also have three weeks to respond from Jan 3.

“Each candidate has been informed to confirm their preferred placements during the system’s open period from Jan 15 to Jan 17, 2024.

“Candidate placements at a facility will be announced by the state health departments starting Feb 12 and the confirmed appointment date for candidates will be effective from March 4, when they must report for duty,” the ministry said.

In April last year, FMT reported that 2,138 contract doctors had been placed on a waiting list after they failed to make the cut for permanent positions in government service.

They were among a total of 9,152 contract officers who were called for interviews in March last year to fill 4,914 permanent posts – 4,263 Grade UD43 medical officers, 335 Grade UG41 dental officers and 316 Grade UF41 pharmacists.

A total of 2,138 unsuccessful candidates were then placed on a waiting list. This is said to be a departure from past practice when the SPA letter only stated it “regrets to inform you that you have not been selected”.