They celebrate the public figure’s legacy, honouring her blend of public service excellence with deep, nurturing love for her family.

KUALA LUMPUR: Amid walls adorned with accolades and tokens of a remarkable public journey, the true essence of Devaki Krishnan’s legacy shines through in the hearts of her family.

“Warm, always there – especially for her family,” her son-in-law, G Ramakrishnan, 73, said of Devaki, whose warmth transcended her public persona.

“Most of the time when I sought her opinion and assistance, she would always find the time. She made sure that she would always be there for every birthday, wedding anniversary and so on,” he said.

Her grandson, Anand Ramakrishnan, 41, painted a portrait of a confidante and a friend, as he reminisced about Devaki’s ability to bridge generational divides with grace and wisdom, a trait that made her an exceptional figure in both public and family life.

“She understood that people our age cannot be treated the same as they were 50 years ago,” said Anand.

One such moment was when Anand faced the prospect of attending boarding school – a decision he was reluctant to make.

“She stepped in, helping us navigate through it as a family,” he said.

Her words – “times have changed, you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do, just hope they’re happy in life” – reflected her progressive mindset and commitment to her family’s happiness and well-being.

Meanwhile, her eldest grandson, R Ramanan, 42, recounted a pivotal moment when he was struggling with mathematics in his early school years.

Devaki’s approach, firm and encouraging, contrasted with his grandfather’s gentler stance.

“You can’t give up on your first try,” she insisted, emphasising the value of self-reliance.

This tough love, marked by tears and tantrums, became a turning point in Ramanan’s life, who is now an engineer and the MP for Sungai Buloh.

Devaki, the first woman elected to public office in Malaysia, died on Saturday, leaving behind a century’s legacy.

Her life was a symphony of public service and deep-rooted love for her family.