PETALING JAYA: Naimah Khalid, the wife of former finance minister Daim Zainuddin, said she had requested the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to charge her on Wednesday instead of tomorrow, but they refused.

She said she would have preferred to be charged on Wednesday, after a medical procedure that Daim would be undergoing.

“But this was refused. They insisted I be charged tomorrow.

“I will fight this charge,” she said in a statement this evening.

Naimah also said a team of officers from the anti-graft agency had demanded that she have her statement recorded at the hospital where Daim is being treated despite having already taken her statement on Jan 10.

“This was despite the fact I assured them that I would give them a statement as soon as my husband’s medical procedure is over on Tuesday.”

Naimah is set to be charged in the Kuala Lumpur sessions court tomorrow. A source told FMT she will be charged under Section 36 of the MACC Act for failure to comply with a notice.

If found guilty, she may be jailed for up to five years and fined a maximum of RM100,000.

It is understood that former solicitor-general Yusof Zainal Abiden will represent Naimah.

Daim is being investigated by MACC based on information from the Pandora Papers report, which linked several prominent Malaysians to offshore tax havens.

MACC summoned Naimah and her sons, Amir Zainuddin and Amin Zainuddin, to provide information on assets belonging to the family on Jan 10.

It said a notice was served on Daim under Section 36(1)(a) of the MACC Act 2009 on June 7, 2023. His family members were served notices under Section 36(1)(b) of the same Act.

Daim and his family have filed an application in court for a judicial review to challenge the MACC investigation, claiming it is unconstitutional.

