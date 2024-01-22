PETALING JAYA: One of the victims of the Sungai Kim Kim pollution incident in 2019 is suffering from an incurable condition.

Berita Harian reported that Irfan Wafiy Idham Wazir, 16, is suffering from myokymia, a disease that has never been recorded in the country.

The Johor Bahru High Court was informed earlier today that myokymia is a type of illness that causes certain parts of the body to tremble and become weak, requiring the affected person to rely on a walking stick.

Irfan’s father, Idham Wazir A Wahab, 53, said his son’s legs are also constantly trembling and spasming following the 2019 incident.

Answering a question by lawyer Walter Pereira in a civil suit, Idham said his son was last treated before the movement control order (MCO) a few years ago.

“Until now, there have been no calls from doctors. There is no follow-up from Kuala Lumpur Hospital for further treatment, and the doctor (who treated Irfan) has already retired,” Idham told the court.

He said the specialist treating his son had informed him that there was no medication for the condition and that there had been no recorded cases of myokymia in Malaysia.

The doctor provided a “trial and error” prescription based on cases overseas, but Idham said the medication was not suitable for his son as it made him fall asleep.

Previously, the Committee for Victims of the Sungai Kim Kim Toxic Gas and the families of those affected were reported to be seeking RM30 million in compensation from 12 defendants, including the Johor government and the menteri besar.

Among the other defendants are the state environment executive councillor, the Pasir Gudang city council, the irrigation and drainage department, the environmental department, and P Tech Resources Sdn Bhd, the company responsible for disposing of the toxic waste.

The toxic pollution incident shocked the nation when a total of 2,775 people, mostly schoolchildren, were taken to hospital, and 110 schools near the river were forced to close.

A total of 1,500 tonnes of river water were needed to clear the 900 tonnes of toxic sludge from the area.