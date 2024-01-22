Federal territories minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa says this will help stimulate the local economy and attract investments.

PETALING JAYA: The federal government will focus on resolving basic infrastructure issues in Labuan, federal territories minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said.

“Improving the basic infrastructure in Labuan will help stimulate the local economy and attract investment,” she was quoted by Bernama as saying.

Zaliha also said that deputy prime minister Fadillah Yusof’s visit to Labuan today clearly showed the government’s commitment to such efforts.

In September, senator Anifah Aman said the people in Labuan were putting up with a lack of basic essential amenities like water and power supply.

The former foreign minister said if such issues were not tackled properly, it would be difficult to attract entrepreneurs outside Labuan to set up businesses and make Labuan the preferred choice for foreign investors.

Anifah also said that without the proper infrastructure and basic amenities, it would be impossible for the people in Labuan to get out of the poverty trap.

He had also called for Putrajaya to pay “more attention” to the island.