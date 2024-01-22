The package will give exclusive discounts to all e-hailing and p-hailing workers.

KUALA LUMPUR: A special telecommunications package with exclusive discounts for e-hailing and p-hailing workers will be announced tomorrow, says communications minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi said every telecommunications company has agreed to provide the package for these gig economy workers following discussions with the telcos’ CEOs.

He said the government was aware of complaints from the workers, and expressed hope that its efforts would alleviate their difficulties.

“The government understands the difficulties faced by our rider brothers who toil to deliver food and packages for everyone, especially under the scorching sun and heavy rain.

“This is a small victory for all workers in the p-hailing (and e-hailing) industry. Thank you, riders, for serving us all this time,” he said in a Facebook post.

Fahmi said the idea to introduce the special package came about after meeting a Foodpanda rider who shared about the challenges faced by workers in the industry.

He said the rider, a father of two, only earned about RM4,000 a month while his wife was unemployed.

“What is more saddening is that he hasn’t been able to pay his phone bill for two months. There were times he had to borrow RM200 from a friend just for that.”