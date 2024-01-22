Police photographer Lasim Jumadi says he saw multiple red lines of blood on the driver’s seat.

TAWAU: The High Court here was told today that traces of blood were found inside and outside a car found in an oil palm plantation last year.

Lasim Jumadi, 52, who was assigned to take photographs of the vehicle on Jan 16, 2023, said the blood traces were found between the rear left door and the front door of the white Perodua Myvi.

Lasim, a forensic photographer from the Tawau police headquarters’ criminal investigation department, said he did not search for blood traces in the vicinity of the car.

The 12th prosecution witness said this when questioned by lawyer Ram Singh on the fifth day of the trial of six policemen and a civilian charged with killing e-hailing driver Nurman Bakaratu early last year.

Former Eastern Sabah Security Command ( Esscom) head of intelligence staff member Mat Zaki Zain is accused of abetting in the crime.

Asked if he observed multiple red lines on the driver’s seat, Lasim said: “Yes, they appeared to be like blood.”

Lasim said he was informed by investigating officer Aslinah Asikin at 12.45pm on Jan 16 last year that a body had been found in a palm oil plantation at Jalan Anjur Juara, Batu 5 Apas here.

He said senior police officer Yusman Shari Marinsah directed him to take pictures of the crime scene.

He was also ordered by an inspector, Saizul Farhan Mahali, to take more pictures of the same car when the forensic team conducted an examination on the vehicle at the Tawau police headquarters on Jan 17 and 25, 2023.

Policemen Rosdi Rastam, 45, Denis Anit, 45, Fabian Rungam, 44, Khairul Azman Bakar, 47, Mohd Azlan Sakaran, 40, and John Kennedy Sanggah, 44, and a civilian, Vivien Fabian, 34, are charged with the murder of Nurman at the palm oil plantation.

They were accused of committing the act between 7.30pm and 11.30pm on Jan 13 last year.

Mat Zaki, 59, is facing two charges of conspiring to kill Nurman according to Section 109 of the Penal Code read with Section 302 of the same code.