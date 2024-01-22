The former prime minister also encourages the public to read Murad Khalid’s statutory declaration.

PUTRAJAYA: Dr Mahathir Mohamad has questioned why the authorities have yet to investigate a former Bank Negara assistant governor over a statutory declaration (SD) he made in 1999.

Murad Khalid had 24 years ago claimed that Anwar Ibrahim, who was then in the opposition, had RM3 billion in over 20 bank accounts. He repeated the accusations and the same SD in 2012.

“Why is he not investigated? This is a statutory declaration,” Mahathir said when hitting out at claims that it was difficult to investigate people who carried the “Tun” title.

Mahathir went on to encourage the public to read Murad’s SD.

Murad resigned as Bank Negara assistant governor on Feb 1, 1999. He was responsible for banking regulation and banking supervision.

Mahathir said the SD by Murad must be looked into and investigated.

In 2012, Malaysiakini reported PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail as claiming that Murad was under duress when he made the SD on Anwar’s alleged funds.

Saifuddin alleged that Murad had flown to Munich at the end of 2004 to meet Anwar and offer a private apology.

On a related matter, Mahathir said people should stay away from Malaysia due to the selective prosecution that is taking place.

“I want to tell the whole world not to come here as this is the new regime here.

“People are being investigated, except those who are part of the government.”

We are live on Telegram, subscribe here for breaking news and the latest announcements.