The Penang chief minister says one is a ‘quick fix’, while the other involves expediting the pipe diversion project.

BUTTERWORTH: Two options are being considered to restore water to at least half of the homes on Penang island, chief minister Chow Kon Yeow says following a major pipe rupture this afternoon.

Chow said he could either opt for a “quick fix” that would restore water supply within 24 to 48 hours, or expedite the completion of the pipe diversion project.

However, he did not provide details on the “quick fix” solution.

“Otherwise, we would hasten the pipe diversion project, where it can be done in six days,” he said, referring to the second option.

The pipe diversion project was initially scheduled to be completed by Feb 2. If expedited, the project would be completed by Jan 29.

The problematic riverbed pipe at Sungai Perai has burst several times since December, with the latest rupture affecting 200,000 consumers in the southwest district on the island and parts of Seberang Perai Selatan.

“I ask for your patience as this is an emergency,” Chow said after a site visit to the riverbank this evening.

He said a team of divers had gone down to the riverbed to check the extent of the damage and a decision would be made after that.

Chow said in the meantime, water tankers were being mobilised to all affected areas.

The Sungai Perai riverbed pipe supplies water from a treatment plant in Butterworth to the Southwest district, which covers Bayan Baru, Bayan Lepas and up to Balik Pulau. It also supplies water to parts of Seberang Perai.

The pipelines were buried 3.5m deep and laid in 1997 by the Penang Water Authority before the Penang Water Supply Corporation took over.

The pipe first ruptured on Dec 18, again on Jan 10, and for the third time during major valve repair works on Jan 11.

Since the pipe ruptures, a total of 154 million litres of clean water have been released into Sungai Perai.

We are live on Telegram, subscribe here for breaking news and the latest announcements.