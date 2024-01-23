Johor police chief Kamarul Zaman Mamat says the victims are Chinese nationals who have been begging for the past six months.

PETALING JAYA: Police rescued four disabled victims of human trafficking in a raid last night on two houses in Johor Bahru.

Johor police chief Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the victims, aged between 36 and 61, were Chinese nationals and they were either physically disabled or paralysed.

The authorities also arrested two local men, aged between 39 and 79, suspected of being part of a human trafficking syndicate that exploited the victims and forced them to become beggars.

“Preliminary investigations found that the two local men acted as transporters and provided accommodation for the victims.

“Initial questioning revealed that each victim could collect up to RM500 a day from begging,” Kamarul said in a statement.

He said that the victims had been begging in Johor Bahru for the past six months.

During the raid, the police also seized six mobile phones, two cars, and cash totalling RM15,094.

Kamarul said the suspects would be taken to Johor Bahru magistrates’ court for a remand application under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Temporary protection orders would also be applied for the victims as police investigate further.

The case is being investigated under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007.

Those with information are urged to contact the nearest police station or the Johor police operations room at 07-221 2999 or 07-225 4677.

We are live on Telegram, subscribe here for breaking news and the latest announcements.