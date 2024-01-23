Kuala Lumpur police chief Allaudeen Abdul Majid says they know the identities of those in charge and they will be called in for failing to comply with the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012.

KUALA LUMPUR: Police will take statements from the organisers of the Himpunan Selamatkan Rakyat gathering at Gate 2 of Istana Negara here this morning for failing to comply with the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012, Kuala Lumpur police chief Allaudeen Abdul Majid said.

He said police had identified the organisers and they would be called in to give their statements soon.

Allaudeen said police had opened an investigation paper under the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012.

“There were no untoward incidents during the rally which ended at 11.30am,” he said.

It is estimated that 1,000 people attended the gathering organised by the secretariat of Pembela Tanah Air (Peta), a non-governmental organisation.

Also present at the gathering were former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Syed Hassan Syed Ali, president of Pertubuhan Perkasa Pribumi Malaysia (Perkasa).

Syed Hassan and Peta secretary-general Aswanizam Alias then submitted a memorandum intended for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, which was received by Istana Negara representatives.

Reportedly, the memo conveyed the grievances of the organisations regarding the national economy.

Yesterday, Brickfields police chief Amihizam Abdul Shukor said police had not received any application to hold the gathering.