The Court of Appeal says the relief sought by the appellants had been rendered academic by subsequent events.

PUTRAJAYA: The Court of Appeal has unanimously dismissed a legal challenge filed by an NGO and two Kuantan residents against the decision by the then Pakatan Harapan (PH) Cabinet to grant Lynas Malaysia an extension of licence to operate its rare earth processing facility.

Justice Azizul Azmi Adnan, who sat with a three-member bench, said the relief sought by the appellants had been rendered academic by subsequent events.

Reading out the broad grounds, Azizul said the bench would not express any opinion even if a decision previously made in respect of the licensing extension and amendments of the preconditions were unlawful.

“Any declaration by this court will not affect the rights of the applicants.

“In our considered view, there no longer exists any controversy between the parties that would affect them in any meaningful way,” he said.

As such, Azizul said, the High Court in Kuala Lumpur ruled correctly in dismissing the judicial review application made on July 28, 2021.

The three-member panel, which included Justices Supang Lian, the bench chairman, and Mariana Yahya, heard the appeal last November.

Save Malaysia Stop Lynas chairman Tan Bun Teet and residents Ismail Abu Bakar and G Ponusamy filed the judicial review against the PH government on Nov 8, 2019.

They wanted the court to nullify the decision made on Aug 15, 2019 by then prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his Cabinet allowing Lynas a licence extension of six months.

We are live on Telegram, subscribe here for breaking news and the latest announcements.