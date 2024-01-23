The 36-year-old pleaded not guilty to cheating two women in the scam involving Hermes handbags, Rolex watches and Chanel shoes.

KUALA LUMPUR: In separate sessions courts here, a housewife was charged with cheating two women in a luxury designer goods scam totalling almost RM1.3 million, which included Hermes handbags, Rolex watches and Chanel shoes.

Kee Cel Ghen, 36, pleaded not guilty after both charges were read before judges Azrul Darus and Sabariah Othman.

For the first charge, she was accused of cheating a 25-year-old woman by inducing the victim to hand over RM312,300 to obtain 32 types of luxury items.

The offence was allegedly committed at a house on Jalan 11/17, Taman Fadason, between May 6 and July 18 last year.

The charge was framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which provides for between one and 10 years’ imprisonment and whipping, and a fine upon conviction.

For the second charge, the mother of two was accused of the same offence by deceiving a 30-year-old woman by inducing the victim to hand over RM916,920 to obtain 77 types of luxury goods.

The offence was allegedly committed at a house on Jalan Udang Rawa, Taman Sri Segambut, from May 2 to July 9, 2023, under the same section and Act.

Deputy public prosecutors Amir Hanif Ahijman and Raihanah Abd Razak proposed bail of RM35,000 and RM200,000 respectively for both charges.

The accused’s lawyers Syawal Razak and Razman Sahat appealed for a lower sum, saying their client had to support her ailing elderly parents.

Bail was set at RM20,000 and RM50,000, respectively, with one surety and Feb 29 had been fixed for submission of documents.