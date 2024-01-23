Public policy expert Wan Agyl Wan Hassan says the institution is meant to provide quality education to disadvantaged Bumiputera students.

PETALING JAYA: Students from high-income or T20 groups should not be allowed to enrol into Mara Junior Science Colleges (MRSM) if the goal is to teach them “a hard life”, says a public policy consultant.

Wan Agyl Wan Hassan said the institution’s priority should be to provide quality education to disadvantaged Bumiputera students to give them a better shot in life.

“To allow the T20 to enter MRSM not only deprives deserving students from lower-income groups of valuable opportunities but also contradicts the institution’s foundational goal of promoting educational equity,” he told FMT.

Wan Agyl was commenting on a statement by Anak Sains Mara Malaysia president Fadzli Yusof that T20 parents were enrolling their children into MRSM to teach them about the hardships in life.

“MRSM is seen (by these T20 parents) as the best place for their children to mingle with the B40 group,” Fadzli said in an interview with Sinar Harian on Jan 2.

Wan Agyl said the T20’s interest in MRSM was driven by the institution’s prestige and high educational standards.

“In the sense of the syllabus delivery, the infrastructure, the model itself is very attractive to so many people.

“If they (T20) would like to access the institution, then the government should consider replicating MRSM’s quality of education and infrastructure at other (types of) schools as well,” he said.

Bersatu information chief Razali Idris however found no problem with students from T20 families enrolling in MRSM, saying that Bumiputera children from all income groups should have the opportunity, in line with Mara’s policy quotas.

“There is already a specific quota allocated for B40 and M40 groups, so there’s no problem with children from the T20 group also studying at MRSM.

“All our children have the right to study at the best schools, and it should be understood that MRSM does not deprive others of their rights,” he said.

Although no policy states that only financially disadvantaged students can enter MRSM, Mara prioritises the admission of students from low-income families.

Mara’s current policy allocates 60% of MRSM seats to B40 students, with the remaining places open to M40 and T20 groups who pass the MRSM entrance aptitude test.

In March last year, Mara chairman Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki mooted the creation of an MRSM college at which students from M40 and T20 households could enrol for a fee. He said affluent MRSM alumni wanted their children to attend such a college.

Rural and regional development minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the construction of the proposed MRSM for affluent students would not involve public funds and Mara lands, which are meant for the poor.