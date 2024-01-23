KOTA KINABALU: Irresponsible politicians who persistently play politics for their own interests will only harm the people and the country, says Sabah chief minister Hajiji Noor.

He said he did not want the Sabah government to be dragged into these “games”. Instead, the focus should be on realising and fulfilling the aspirations of the people, who desire progress and development to ensure their well-being.

The Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman said the unity government has been functioning effectively and needed to have the full support to protect the people’s welfare and continue the country’s economic development.

“Now is the time to work, serve and contribute to fulfil the aspirations of the people.

“The state government will always be together with the federal government in the struggle to defend the fate of the people for the progress and prosperity of the country,” he said at a dinner to welcome members of the Selangor government, led by menteri besar Amirudin Shari, to Sabah.

Hajiji said Sabah remained committed to the unity government and would reject any attempt to disrupt the current administration.