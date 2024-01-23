The Rahmah package is the result of collaboration between telcos and p-hailing platform providers, says Fahmi Fadzil.

KUALA LUMPUR: P-hailing drivers and riders can now enjoy internet services at prices as low as RM33 for a data plan of at least 40GB, offered from today until April 23.

Communications minister Fahmi Fadzil said the Rahmah p-hailing package was the result of a strategic collaboration between telecommunications service providers CelcomDigi, Maxis, U Mobile, TM (Unifi Mobile), and YTL Communications (Yes 5G).

He said the collaboration also involved 16 p-hailing platform providers in the country, including Foodpanda, Grab, Bungkusit, Shopee and Lalamove, in appreciation of the services of p-hailing drivers and riders.

“The collaboration provides affordable packages for approximately 200,000 p-hailing riders,” he said at Angkasapuri here.

Fahmi added that the offer period would likely be extended later.

Yesterday, he was reported as saying that the government was aware of p-hailing workers’ complaints. He said he hoped that the government’s efforts would alleviate their difficulties.

The Rahmah p-hailing package aims to enhance the digital connectivity of p-hailing riders and enable them to access necessary information while performing their tasks.