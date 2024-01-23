This is the fourth time that it has ruptured since last month.

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) said 200,000 water consumers in the state might face water supply disruption as the Perai riverbed pipe gave way again.

This is the fourth time that the pipe ruptured since last month.

In a Facebook post, the state water company said it is trying to pump treated water through the pipeline “at a minimal flow” due to the incident.

“This exercise is likely to lead towards a water supply disruption for about 200,000 consumers in the southwest district on Penang island and some areas in Seberang Perai.

“PBAPP has activated its emergency response plan. We will post updates accordingly,” said the water company, without elaborating further.

