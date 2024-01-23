The housing and local government ministry will expand the app’s use to 102 local authorities this year.

PETALING JAYA: The housing and local government ministry’s total collection through its centralised online payment service, PBTPay, is set to reach RM1 billion this year.

Its minister Nga Kor Ming said since PBTPay’s introduction in 2021, the service has collected RM600 million in property tax and fines under the ministry’s jurisdiction.

“This year, we will expand (usage of PBTPay) to 102 local authorities to pay property taxes and fines online.

“Our target is to achieve RM400 million just for this year, making the total collection exceed RM1 billion solely through PBTPay,” Nga said in a press conference after officiating his ministry’s New Year’s message in Putrajaya.

He said the public would find the service useful, and that his ministry is committed to digitally transforming its services to ease the process for the people.

MORE TO COME

We are live on Telegram, subscribe here for breaking news and the latest announcements.