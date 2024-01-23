The former prime minister says Anwar Ibrahim seems more focused on suppressing his political enemies than improving the economy.

PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional chairman Muhyiddin Yassin today hit out at Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s handling of the economy, claiming that the Pakatan Harapan chairman cares more about subduing his political opponents than addressing issues such as the rising cost of living and the falling ringgit.

In a Facebook post, the former prime minister said the country’s GDP grew only 3.8% according to advanced estimates released by the statistics department last week, missing its projection of 4-5%.

Adding that Malaysia’s trade figures had been on a downward trend since March 2023, Muhyiddin said the withdrawal of bulk subsidies this year – combined with an increase in taxes and electricity tariffs – would have a direct impact on the rising cost of living.

“All of these are the realities faced by the people. It is more than a year into the Madani government’s administration, and people’s lives are becoming more difficult,” said Muhyiddin.

“Until now, I do not see the prime minister being capable of providing a comprehensive solution to the increasingly acute problems faced by the people.

“He seems more focused on suppressing his political enemies than working on solving these issues.”

Muhyiddin said the taxes set to impact Malaysians’ wallets include the 2% rise in the sales and service tax to 8%, a new luxury tax of 5% to 10%, and a 10% sales tax on low-value goods costing RM500 and below sold online.

He said although the government was “proud” of the decreased inflation rate, this was “meaningless” since the decline was due to weak consumer demand and Malaysians’ declining purchasing power.

The Pagoh MP also claimed that the government was ignoring the numerous complaints from the public about the persistent shortage of local rice in the market, even though 70% of the supply of rice in stores should be local.

He also hit out at Anwar’s poverty eradication target, which he said had “failed to become reality”. Last June, Anwar said he was committed to putting an end to hardcore poverty by the end of 2023.