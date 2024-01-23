Anwar Ibrahim pledges better bonuses and increased allocations to improve housing for customs department personnel.

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has promised more substantial bonuses for customs personnel this year in light of the department’s achievements throughout the past year.

Anwar said the bonus was to appreciate the department’s success and contributions, particularly in efficient tax collections.

“We also witnessed commendable efforts by the customs department to combat smuggling that can involve substantial amounts of drugs.

“I assure you (customs personnel) that this year’s bonus will be better than (the year) before,” he said in his speech at the International Customs’ Day celebration here today.

In 2023, the customs department collected revenue of RM55.1 billion, surpassing its target by 3%.

Anwar also announced an increased allocation of RM50 million to improve housing for customs personnel – a RM30 million increment from the previous year’s allocation of RM20 million.

He said this was to ensure that the houses are no longer in old and dilapidated conditions.

“But if there is a need to increase the allocation, Insya-Allah, we will do so,” he said.