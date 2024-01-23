Batu Pahat police chief Ismail Dollah says her identity has been confirmed by DNA analysis.

BATU PAHAT: Police have confirmed the skeleton found in an abandoned house in Lorong Imam Jailani, Kampung Batu 7, Tongkang Pechah here on Jan 19 was that of missing single mother Mira Sharmila Samsusah, 32, also known as Bella.

Batu Pahat police chief Ismail Dollah said this was confirmed by DNA analysis carried out by the Johor chemistry department, which submitted its report today.

The report said there was a biological match between the samples taken from the skeleton and Bella’s older sister and mother, he said.

“Police have contacted the victim’s family to claim her remains from Hospital Sultan Ismail in Johor Bahru.

“The investigation paper was submitted to the state prosecution director and we have received instruction to charge one of the suspects, who is under remand, with Bella’s murder,” he said in a statement today.

He said the suspect will be charged in the Batu Pahat magistrates’ court tomorrow.

Police recovered an incomplete human skeleton from the house after they were led to the place by one of the main suspects in Bella’s disappearance.

She was last seen leaving her house in her boyfriend’s car at 11.50pm on Dec 14, 2023, to go to a nearby laundry.

Meanwhile, Bella’s older sister Norisham Samsusah, 36, when contacted, said they would claim Bella’s remains tomorrow for burial at Banang cemetery here.