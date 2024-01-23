Seberang Perai Tengah police chief Tan Cheng San says the man has been moved to a different hospital at his family’s request.

BUKIT MERTAJAM: A senior police officer, who fell off the Penang Bridge together with his female companion on Jan 15, had his statement taken twice by the police a few days ago, Seberang Perai Tengah police chief Tan Cheng San said.

Tan also told FMT that to date, police recorded 12 statements from witnesses.

“The officer had already been transferred from the Penang General Hospital to the Gleneagles Hospital Penang at the request of his parents,” Tan added.

The 37-year-old man had been receiving treatment for a head injury.

Previously, Penang police chief Khaw Kok Chin said that the woman, 40, who works in a factory, claimed that her partner had pushed her after an argument at the bridge.

The couple were saved by a passerby, who dived in and pulled them onto a fisherman’s boat, which took them to the Batu Uban jetty. From there, they were taken to the hospital.

Tan said the case is still being investigated for attempted murder under Section 307 of the Penal Code, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine.