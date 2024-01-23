The 70-year-old was given online classes for eight months before making his first investment.

KUANTAN: A private sector retiree allegedly lost more than RM1.4 million after joining a share investment scheme he discovered on Facebook in October.

Pahang police chief Yahaya Othman said the 70-year-old victim was apparently promised excellent returns.

“The victim was attracted as he was given online investment classes for eight months before investing RM20,000.

“According to the victim, the investment initially gave a return of RM4,000, causing him to be bold and withdraw his savings to raise his capital,” Yahaya said in a statement.

He said the victim claimed he made 19 transfers into eight accounts given by the suspect, involving a total of RM1.4 million.

The victim filed a report at the Raub police station near here yesterday after failing to contact the suspect to withdraw the promised “profits”.

Yahaya advised the public to be cautious and check before participating in online investments, especially those that promise lucrative returns in a short period of time.

The public is also advised to check the account and phone numbers at https://semakmule.rmp.gov.my before making transactions.