Ab Rauf Yusoh says the transfer of goods via the land bridge will not threaten the port’s role.

ALOR GAJAH: The construction of a land bridge and upgrades to ports in Thailand will not impact the Kuala Linggi International Port (KLIP), which is set to be completed in 2027, says Melaka chief minister Ab Rauf Yusoh.

He said KLIP would complement existing ports and its location was chosen based on suitability and investors’ needs, given its strategic position between Penang and Singapore.

“We are aware of the Thai government’s plan to build a port and land bridge that will shorten ships’ journeys without going through the Straits of Melaka.

“However, studies show that it facilitates the transfer of goods from the west to the east. Therefore, this land bridge is not a threat but complements the role of existing ports.

“We must also understand that KLIP is a service port, not a trading port, and its location on the main shipping route between Asia, Europe, and the Middle East will propel this private port into becoming a crucial hub for international trade,” he said.

Rauf was speaking to newsmen after officiating the KLIP groundbreaking ceremony in Kuala Linggi here, which was also attended by its executive chairman Noormustafa Kamal Yahya.

He said that the RM115 billion project, scheduled to be completed in phases within 42 months, was designed to transform Kuala Linggi into a global green industrial hub for energy sources, ports and maritime services.

“As it is a service port, its development includes the construction of storage tanks, shipping berths, heavy industry fabrication berths, a robust cargo handling area, wharves and warehouse facilities on a 620-acre island with reclamation costs of RM1.39 billion,” he added.

Rauf is positive that KLIP will thrive, given the strategic route used by almost 120,000 ships every year.

Most importantly, he said, the project would create up to 10,000 skilled job opportunities from the construction phase to its implementation.