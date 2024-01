Putrajaya Corporation says rides are free of charge throughout the trial period, which starts on Feb 1.

PETALING JAYA: Putrajaya will begin the trial run of its trackless tram service in conjunction with the Putrajaya open day.

In a Facebook post, Putrajaya Corporation said the trial run of the autonomous rapid transit (ART), a trackless intelligent tram, would last until December.

Members of the public can try the tram service free of charge during the trial period.

Putrajaya open day is scheduled for Feb 1-4.