The AGC decided not to file charges against anyone in August 2002, says the anti-graft agency.

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has denied Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s claim that a former Bank Negara (BNM) assistant governor’s statutory declaration (SD) in 1999 was never probed.

MACC said an “in-depth, holistic and detailed” investigation was carried out by the then Anti-Corruption Agency (ACA) into Murad Khalid’s SD, in which he claimed Anwar Ibrahim had RM3 billion in over 20 bank accounts.

In a statement, the anti-graft agency said six probe papers were opened to investigate Anwar, who was then in the opposition, following Murad’s SD.

“All six investigation papers were handed to the attorney-general’s chambers (AGC) on Aug 12, 2002, and the AGC decided not to file charges against anyone.

“Therefore, MACC wants to stress that claims MACC/ACA did not investigate Anwar over Murad’s SD are not true.

“In fact, (the investigation) took place when Mahathir was the prime minister,” it said, adding that the probe was assisted by BNM.

On Monday, Mahathir questioned why the authorities had yet to investigate the SD made by Murad in 1999. Murad, who resigned as BNM’s assistant governor on Feb 1, 1999, was responsible for banking regulation and supervision.

Murad had repeated the accusation in 2012.

However, in 2012, Malaysiakini quoted PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail as claiming that Murad was under duress when he made the SD on Anwar’s alleged funds.

Saifuddin also claimed that Murad had flown to Munich, Germany, at the end of 2004 to meet Anwar to offer a private apology.

