PETALING JAYA: The prices of RON97, RON95 and diesel will remain the same, the finance ministry announced today.

The price of RON97 will stay at RM3.47 per litre, RON95 at RM2.05 per litre and diesel at RM2.15 per litre.

These prices will remain effective until Jan 31.

The ministry said the government would continue to monitor global crude oil price trends and take appropriate measures to ensure the people’s continued welfare and well-being.

“To protect consumers from global oil price increases, the government will maintain the ceiling price of RON95 at RM2.05 per litre and diesel at RM2.15 per litre, even though the market price has increased beyond the current ceiling price,” it said in a statement.