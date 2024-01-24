The 41-year-old man saved his neighbours but later passed out after inhaling smoke from the fire.

PETALING JAYA: A 41-year-old man died after saving his neighbours, including a four-year-old child, from a fire in Labuan early this morning.

Labuan police chief Hamizi Halim said the man was a neighbour of the victims, whose two-storey terrace home was razed by a fire around 4.17am.

According to Berita Harian, Hamizi said the man felt exhausted after bringing the victims to safety and eventually passed out.

“Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was given but efforts to revive the victim failed. Medical officers confirmed the victim’s death and suspect that he suffered breathing difficulties after inhaling excessive smoke.

“The victim’s body has been sent for an autopsy,” he said.

The fire and rescue department suspected that the blaze started after a vehicle owned by the family caught fire in front of the house. The flames later spread to the home.

The cause of the vehicle’s fire is not immediately known.