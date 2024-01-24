MELAKA: The water tariff in Melaka will be increased by an average of 16 sen per cubic metre, or 13.9%, effective Feb 1.

Melaka chief minister Ab Rauf Yusoh said the tariff would be adjusted to 27 sen per cubic metre for domestic users with water consumption ranging from 0 to 20 cubic metres.

This will result in a minimum bill increase of approximately RM2.70 to RM5.40 per month for 150,000 users.

He said that overall, the new tariff will involve 297,000 domestic user accounts and 46,000 non-domestic user accounts, with the last adjustment made 13 years ago.

“This adjustment is made to enable Syarikat Air Melaka Bhd (SAMB) to cope with changes in electricity costs due to the imbalance cost pass-through (ICPT) surcharge by Tenaga Nasional Bhd,” he told a press conference at Seri Negeri, Ayer Keroh, here.

Rauf said SAMB would utilise the income from the water tariff adjustment to fund upgrading projects and improvements to the state water supply service system, which amounted to RM290 million annually.

“It is hoped that this water tariff adjustment will help the state government and SAMB in ensuring that the water supply system does not disrupt development plans involving the tourism sector, and will attract investors to the state,” he said.

On Jan 17, the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) announced that water tariff adjustments for domestic consumers in Peninsular Malaysia and Labuan will take effect on Feb 1, involving an average increase of 22 sen per cubic metre.