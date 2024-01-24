Wisma Putra says it is closely monitoring developments following the 7.1 magnitude earthquake.

PETALING JAYA: No Malaysians were reported to be affected by the 7.1 magnitude earthquake that struck the Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border region on Tuesday, according to Wisma Putra.

In a statement, Wisma Putra said it was closely monitoring developments following the earthquake, which killed three people and injured five others in northwestern China.

“Malaysia extends its condolences and sympathy to all victims and families affected by this earthquake, as well as to the people and government of the People’s Republic of China,” it said.

Wisma Putra advised Malaysians in the affected areas to remain vigilant, follow the latest updates and heed the advice of the local authorities.

Malaysians who require consular assistance are advised to contact the Malaysian embassy in Beijing, it added.

Yesterday, Chinese state media reported several injuries and collapsed houses following the earthquake.

The epicentre of the quake struck at 2.09am at a depth of 22km in the mountainous border area of Wushi county in northwest China’s Xinjiang region, according to the China Earthquake Administration.

According to the Xinjiang Earthquake Agency, the epicentre was about 50km from Wushi, with five villages located within a 20km radius around the epicentre, Xinhua News reported.

In nearby Kazakhstan, the emergencies ministry reported the latest earthquake at a magnitude of 6.7.

In Kazakhstan’s biggest city, Almaty, residents fled their houses and gathered outside despite the cold weather, some dressed in pyjamas and slippers. No damage has been reported.

The health ministry said 44 people with various injuries had sought medical help in Almaty.

According to AFP, a total of 47 buildings in China’s Akqi county collapsed, while a further 78 were damaged, the local government said on social media.