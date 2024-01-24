Its chairman Mas Ermieyati Samsudin demands Boustead and the defence ministry take steps to resolve the problem.

ETALING JAYA: The delays in the construction of the littoral combat ships (LCS) for the navy is both shocking and worrying, Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Mas Ermieyati Samsudin said.

She said the delays in the construction of the ships required careful monitoring, Bernama reported.

Mas Ermieyati said the progress of the LCS project was presented to the PAC today in proceedings attended by defence ministry secretary-general Isham Ishak; LCS project leader Franklin Jeyasekhar Joseph and Boustead Naval Shipyard Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Azhar Jumaat.

“PAC wants the contractor, as well as the LCS project team, to take steps to resolve the problem.

“However, this committee welcomes Isham’s statement that the defence ministry will take immediate action to ensure that the delay issue can be addressed,” she said in a statement.

Mas Ermieyati said the length of the delay could not be disclosed for now, due to compliance with Standing Order 85 of the Dewan Rakyat.

She said that the details of today’s proceedings would be presented in the ministry’s follow-up action report on the PAC’s recommendations to the Dewan Rakyat, which will convene from Feb 26.