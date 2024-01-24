Bar owners are shocked and confused, as some along the procession route receive the notice but others do not.

GEORGE TOWN: Outlets in the popular Chulia Street area here were shocked yesterday after the local council ordered them to stop selling alcohol for three days to respect the Thaipusam festival.

The street is a popular spot due to its many restaurants and bars. The Thaipusam procession traverses the street, as it has done for more than a century.

“I just don’t understand,” said one bar owner who wished to remain anonymous.

“My staff brought me the letter from the city council and we are shocked. This has never happened before,” he added.

Another bar owner, whose outlet is on the street where the Thaipusam procession passes by, said he did not receive the notice but is now wondering if he, too, should stop selling alcohol.

Yet another bar operator said he had no choice but to shut down for three days, and cancel many reservations.

“They came in at 3.30pm yesterday (Tuesday) and served us this letter. I wish they gave us one month’s notice, as this business is expensive to run,” he said.

There are over 20 outlets serving alcoholic beverages on Chulia Street.

“There is a lot of confusion here,” the bar operator said.

Checks by FMT found that at least five restaurants and a convenience store were served with the letter.

The letter by the Penang Island City Council (MBPP), dated Jan 22 and sent to the bars on the same street, said the temporary ban was to allow for “orderly and peaceful” Thaipusam festivities.

A council licensing officer in the letter wrote that the decision to ban alcohol sales was at the behest of the Penang Hindu Endowments Board on Dec 4.

MBPP said all premises on Queen Street, Chulia Street, Chulia Street Ghaut, Victoria Street, Prangin Road Ghaut, Magazine Road, Dato Keramat Road, Jalan Utama, and Jalan Air Terjun were to stop selling alcoholic beverages from Jan 24 to Jan 26.

“Failure to comply with this notice may result in the revocation of your business licence without further notice,” the letter said.

Penang Hindu Endowment Board chairman RSN Rayer was reported on Sunday as appealing to attendees not to sully the religious celebration by drinking alcohol or lighting firecrackers.

FMT has contacted the mayor and the council’s licensing committee for comment.