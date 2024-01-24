PETALING JAYA: A 17-year-old girl in Rembau, Negeri Sembilan, has ended up in hospital after being beaten by her father with multiple objects, including a chair and an ironing board.

According to Harian Metro, the incident at Kampung Kendong Baru, Kota, occurred about midnight yesterday and left the girl requiring 12 stitches on her head.

Rembau district police chief Hazri Mohamad said the 47-year-old suspect, who is believed to have been drunk, had been arrested.

He has a criminal record, including narcotics-related offences.

“The suspect was arrested at the front of the house in a drunken state around 12.30am. An ambulance brought the victim to Tampin Hospital for treatment,” Hazri said.

He said investigations found that the victim was kicked in her abdomen while she also suffered wounds to her right shoulder.

She was also beaten with a chair and an ironing board, he added.

“The victim will be referred to Kuala Pilah Hospital where she will be warded for further medical checks,” he said. “The father of the victim has been remanded for four days.”

The case is being probed under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt with a weapon, which carries a jail term of up to 10 years, a fine or whipping, or any two of the punishments, upon conviction.