Judgment for the debt and costs were recorded in favour of Ilyas Pakeer Mohamed, but the terms of the settlement are to remain confidential.

KUALA LUMPUR: A businessman who filed a suit in the High Court here last year to recover a friendly loan of RM1.673 million advanced to lawyer Haniff Khatri Abdulla has settled the matter without a contest.

Businessman Ilyas Pakeer Mohamed agreed to the recording of a consent judgment in his favour before Justice Arief Emran Arifin yesterday.

“A judgment for the loan sum and costs were recorded, but the terms of the settlement are to remain confidential,” his lawyer, Shukor Ahmad, told FMT.

Lawyer Syed Afiq Syed Albakri appeared for Haniff, who at one time acted as counsel for former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

In the suit filed in October 2022, Ilyas alleged that Haniff had met him in 2019 and sought a friendly loan for business and personal reasons.

Illyas said he agreed to provide an interest-free loan, provided it was repaid in two instalments on July 31 and Dec 31, 2020. He also said Haniff issued him two post-dated cheques for the amount.

Ilyas said Haniff postponed the repayments and subsequently refused or failed to repay the loan.

In his defence, Haniff denied liability for the sum as claimed.

He also said his legal practice had been badly affected after several clients withdrew work, after he and Illyas worked “aggressively” to bring down the Barisan Nasional government in the 2018 general election.

He conceded that Ilyas had provided him with a loan but disputed the amount and mode of repayment.