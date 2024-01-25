A 45-year-old woman tried to snatch a gold chain from an elderly lady walking with her grandchildren, but was apprehended by members of the public.

KUALA LUMPUR: Quick-thinking bystanders foiled an attempted snatch theft near the Batu Caves temple yesterday afternoon, apprehending a foreign woman who tried to snatch a gold chain from an elderly lady.

Gombak police chief Noor Ariffin Nasir said a report on the incident was received at 5pm, and investigations revealed that the 64-year-old victim had been walking with her two grandchildren, aged 17 and 15, by the roadside near the temple.

“The victim pushed the suspect when she tried to snatch the chain. When bystanders who witnessed it shouted, the suspect released the chain which then broke and fell onto the road.

“The suspect was apprehended by members of the public and handed over to the police,” he said in a statement.

Noor Ariffin said police would apply for the 45-year-old suspect’s remand at the Selayang magistrates’ court today for investigation under Section 393 of the Penal Code, which covers robbery.

“We advise the public to be more careful and vigilant in keeping their belongings safe while celebrating Thaipusam at the Batu Caves temple,” he said.

He also appealed to members of the public who witnessed the incident to contact criminal investigation officer Yap Chin Chua at 019-996-9469 or the Gombak police headquarters operations room at 03-6126-2222.