Police say the lorry rammed through two toll plaza barriers and a roadblock.

PETALING JAYA: A lorry led the police on a chase for nearly 100km early this morning, with two of its occupants later managing to flee on foot.

Dungun police chief Maizura Abdul Kadir said policemen found three men in the lorry acting suspiciously at Kampung Santong, Paka, at 4am.

When they ordered the lorry to stop, it sped into the East Coast Expressway 2 (LPT2) before ramming through a toll plaza barrier at Paka.

“They then drove the lorry towards Kuala Terengganu and exited at the Ajil toll plaza before making a U-turn to Dungun, via the Jerangau-Jabor road.

“The lorry rammed another toll plaza barrier when exiting the LPT2 and a roadblock in the Jerangau area, before taking the Tok Kah road and exiting at the Kampung Pulau Serai intersection towards Dungun town,” Maizura said.

When it eventually came to a halt near the Nibong bridge, the driver and one of the passengers, both said to be in their 30s, fled on foot.

The police managed to arrest the other passenger, a 35-year-old man from Kuantan, Pahang, and recovered a 44.2m-long Telekom Malaysia cable, believed to be stolen, in the rear of the lorry.

Maizura said the police are looking for the two men who escaped and that the man they arrested has a record related to narcotics.