Perak deputy police chief Azizi Mat Aris says several things need to be confirmed first.

PETALING JAYA: Perak police have assured the public of a transparent investigation into the case of a Form Four girl who claimed she was raped by a police officer last year.

Asked about claims on social media that no arrest had been made, Perak deputy police chief Azizi Mat Aris said several things needed to be confirmed first.

“We will conduct a transparent investigation following the standard operating procedure, treating this case like any other, regardless of the subject being a police officer,” he said, according to Bernama.

“We will resolve this matter shortly because there are some things that involve investigation, sometimes they are not straightforward. If it is straightforward, we can take further action,” he added.

Yesterday, it was reported that the 16-year-old student claimed the incident had happened twice, once in July and once in October 2023, in the parking area of a supermarket in the Perak Tengah district.