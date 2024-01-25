Senior Bukit Aman officer says sharing photos and detailed information can make it easier for paedophiles to target teenagers.

PETALING JAYA: Parents have been warned about sharing their children’s daily activities openly on social media.

Bukit Aman sexual, women and child investigations division (D11) principal assistant director Siti Kamsiah Hassan said sharing of photos and locations increases the risk of sexual crimes being committed, Bernama reported.

She said such detailed information online may attract sex offenders, especially paedophiles, to plan criminal acts.

“Be careful when posting anything as the impact of a single photo can lead to crimes such as sexual extortion,” she said when appearing as a guest on the Bernama TV programme Apa Khabar Malaysia today.

“For those who are entering the teenage years, such as those aged 12 and 13, they can leave home (if they are not properly supervised) and meet these perpetrators.

“This can lead to cases of rape or sexual abuse. All of these can start with just one posting on social media.”

Siti Kamsiah said parents should control their children’s activities on social media. The parents must also win over the confidence of their children so that they become the persons most trusted to share their problems with.

She said parents must be aware that their teenage children can be “baited” by paedophiles who will pretend to be ready to share in solving the teenagers’ problems.

Based on police statistics, Siti Kamsiah said sexual crime recorded a 15% increase last year compared to 9.6% in the previous year.