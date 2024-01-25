Terengganu now has 1,541 people at 31 centres, up from 1,313 last night.

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims in Terengganu rose to 1,541 people from 468 families as of 6am compared to 1,313 evacuees from 375 families last night.

According to the latest report from the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), 31 temporary relief centres have been opened: seven in Besut, four in Dungun, two in Kemaman and nine each in Hulu Terengganu and Setiu.

Nadma added that two new centres have been activated in Kuantan, Pahang, to house 164 evacuees from 72 families, while the number of flood victims in Pasir Puteh, Kelantan, remains at 354 people from 122 families.

According to Nadma, the irrigation and drainage department’s telemetry station observation found several rivers in six states at the danger level, namely Sungai Muda in Sik and Sungai Kedah in Kota Setar (Kedah), Sungai Arau (Perlis), Sungai Besut and Sungai Terengganu (Hulu Terengganu and Setiu) in Terengganu, Sungai Rompin and Sungai Pahang in Cameron Highlands (Pahang), Sungai Sarang Buaya (Johor), and Sungai Kinabatangan (Sabah).

A total of 17 roads have been closed due to flooding, damaged bridges and collapsed slopes, including Jalan Jamaluang in Batu Pahat, Johor; Jalan Boh in Cameron Highlands, Pahang; and Jalan Sungai Cok-Chucuh Puteri in Kuala Krai, Kelantan.