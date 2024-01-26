Narcotics crime investigation department director Kamarudin Din says police seized more than 132,000kg of drugs during the year.

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 179,865 people were arrested for drug-related offences last year, according to Bukit Aman narcotics crime investigation department director Kamarudin Din.

Addressing the department’s monthly assembly today, he said they were involved in 158,493 drug offences, with 1,012 subjected to action under the Dangerous Drugs (Special Preventive Measures) Act 1985.

“In addition, 7,403 addicts had action taken against them under Section 39C of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. Of this total, 4,893 addicts were convicted in court.

“In 2023, the department seized drugs weighing 132,354.7kg and 469,538.39 litres of various types of drugs, with a total value of almost RM704.9 million,” he said during the assembly, which was streamed live on Facebook.

He said the figures marked an increase from the seizures in 2022, which amounted to 124,781.07kg of drugs and 51,199.88 litres of drugs valued at RM460.75 million.

On the issue of department integrity, Kamarudin urged his team to avoid any misconduct and stay clear of involvement with drugs.

“I have received information that a department officer has been involved in gambling activities in Kedah. Therefore, I urge everyone to pay close attention to the supervision of their personnel,” he said.