Duo claim trial to using name of Menteri Besar Incorporated (Perak) to deceive two individuals.

IPOH: Two men were charged in the sessions court here today with cheating another person in connection with a joint venture mining project, using the name of Menteri Besar Incorporated Perak (MB Inc).

Heidil Iskandar Shamlan, 33, and Zulkifli Toha, 45, pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to them before judge Norita Ardani.

They were charged with two counts of deceiving Razlan Abdullah, 65, into believing that they could help him obtain a rare earth elements (REE) mining project in Hulu Perak, which prompted Razlan to hand them a total of RM650,000.

The offence was allegedly committed at the car park of Hotel Casuarina Meru Raya here at 4.30pm on Oct 10, 2023, and in front of the MB Inc office here at about 4.45pm on Nov 17, 2023.

Heidil Iskandar also pleaded not guilty to two other charges of cheating See Chin Chee, 56, by deceiving him into believing that he could help obtain a joint venture project with MB Inc to develop a 400ha land in Pasir Panjang Ulu, Perak Tengah, for Jinsha Mineral Sdn Bhd.

This prompted See to hand over a total of RM350,000 to Heidil Iskandar for that purpose.

Heidil Iskandar pleaded not guilty to five other charges of cheating See by deceiving him into believing that he could help Agrostone (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, owned by Wai Yap Lai, 51, to obtain several joint venture projects with MB Inc.

This prompted See to hand over another RM600,000 to Heidil Iskandar.

The offences were allegedly committed at the Simpang Pulai Public Bank branch between Aug 3 and Dec 28, 2022.

All the charges were framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code which provides for imprisonment for up to 10 years with whipping and a fine, if convicted.

The court allowed both accused bail of RM20,000 on each count in one surety. They were also ordered to report themselves at a police station every month, surrender their passports to the court, and not to intimidate witnesses.

The court set March 13 for mention.

Earlier, Zulkifli pleaded not guilty in the magistrates’ court to a charge of cheating Andy Ungin, 43, by impersonating the CEO of MB Inc.

He was charged with committing the offence at a meeting room, at the MB Inc office between 3pm and 4.30pm on Nov 17, 2023.

The charge, framed under Section 419 of the Penal Code, provides for a jail sentence of up to seven years, a fine, or both, if found guilty.

Magistrate S Punitha allowed Zulkifli bail of RM3,000 in one surety and fixed March 27 for mention.