Police say an autopsy found the baby suffered injuries caused by a blunt object to several internal organs.

PETALING JAYA: A six-month-old boy is believed to have died from abuse at the Lembah Subang PPR here yesterday, after internal injuries were discovered.

Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan said the findings came from an autopsy performed at Shah Alam Hospital.

“The victim suffered injuries caused by a blunt object to several internal organs,” Harian Metro reported him as saying.

He said a couple related to the baby has been remanded for a week to assist in the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code and the Child Act 2001 for murder.

The baby was found unconscious at their house before he was brought to the hospital by another relative, in his 20s, but the doctor in charge failed to save it.

The baby was sent to the suspects’ home whenever his parents went to work to be cared for by the couple.