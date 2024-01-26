The meeting is believed to be about action to be taken against Dr Zulkafperi Hanapi, the MP for Tanjong Karang.

PETALING JAYA: Bersatu’s leadership is to meet on Sunday, less than a week after Tanjong Karang MP Dr Zulkafperi Hanapi became the sixth MP from the opposition party to declare support for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Wanita Bersatu deputy chief Mas Ermieyati Samsudin, who is also a Supreme Council member, confirmed the matter but said that no specific agenda has been communicated.

However, it is understood that the meeting will involve deciding the action to be taken against Zulkafperi, who is also Tanjong Karang Bersatu chief.

“The council will convene and the meeting is scheduled for this Sunday. We are not yet aware of the specific issues to be discussed,” she told FMT.

Mas Ermieyati also dismissed a claim by Bukit Gantang MP Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal that more Bersatu MPs will declare their support for Anwar soon.

“MPs in Melaka from PAS and Bersatu remain loyal. I, myself, remain steadfast despite attempts by certain parties,” she said, adding that she was contacted by an individual claiming to be a “Datuk”, from the Prime Minister’s Office.

She alleged that several Bersatu MPs were also approached by the same person, based on the phone number used.

At a press conference today, Syed Hussin said these other MPs will declare their support for Anwar by the time Parliament reconvenes on Feb 26.